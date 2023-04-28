Class 8 Student Beaten To Death With Bricks In Delhi, Body Found In Drain

Police recovered 4-5 blood-stained stones and a blood-stained towel from the spot. (Representational)

A class-8 student was allegedly beaten to death with bricks near Badarpur Molarband Khan government school in the national capital on Thursday, the police said.

Officials said that the boy was identified as Saurabh, 12, a resident of Bilaspur Camp, Molarband Village, New Delhi.

He was a class 8th student of MCD School, Tajpur Pahari, New Delhi.

On Thursday, Badarpur police received a PCR call. The caller said that near Badarpur Molarband Khan Government School, Khatushyam Park a five to six-year-old student was being beaten to death by two boys near Khatushyam Park at Tajpur Road village.

Following the information, a team of police reached the spot. SHO along with staff and other senior officers also visited the spot and found the body of a 12-year-old boy in a school uniform lying in the drain.

A school bag with textbooks and other study materials was found lying near the body and the body was lying with its head facing down in the drain.

Police also recovered 4-5 blood-stained stones and a blood-stained towel from the spot.

The South East district crime team inspected the crime scene, and SOC (Scene of Crime) was photographed properly. Exhibits have also been taken into possession, officials said.

On inspection of the dead body, multiple head injuries, apparently caused by a blunt object have been noticed. The presence of nearby blood-stained stones would have been used in the commission of the crime, said police.

The body was sent to AIIMS Mortuary for post-mortem examination.

A case of murder has been registered. Police are investigating the matter and efforts are afoot to identify the assailants behind this crime, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)