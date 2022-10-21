Techie Gets Life Sentence For Plotting Attack On Top Mumbai School

A Mumbai court on Friday sentenced to life computer engineer Anees Ansari for conspiring to attack children at the American school.

Ansari, who was arrested in October 2014 by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad and has been in jail since, was convicted under relevant Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions by Additional Sessions Judge A A Joglekar.

As per the prosecution, Ansari was working as an associate geographic technician at a private company and used the firm's computer to set up a Facebook account in a false name and published objectionable information.

The probe agency also accused him of supporting activities of the ISIS, adding his Facebook chats with one Omar Elhaji showed he wanted to carry out a 'lone wolf' attack on the American school.

