'Why Bring Rahul Gandhi's Yatra Into It?' Team Pilot On Leader's Warning

Gurjar leader Vijay Singh Bainsla had put out a warning in a video statement. "The current Congress government has completed four years and one year is left. Now Sachin Pilot should be made Chief Minister. If this happens, then you (Rahul Gandhi) are welcome. We will oppose otherwise," he said.

"The controversy is being created to harm Sachin Pilot," said sources close to him. Sachin Pilot told reporters: "BJP is trying to block the yatra, but public knows better."

Mr Bainsla, who has batted for Sachin Pilot before, raised the demand on a day the Congress leader was to join Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Maharashtra.

Speaking to NDTV, he said he had no option and that the Congress government had reneged on an agreement with the community in 2019, which included a quota promise. "The whole community is suffering in the absence of a Gurjar Chief Minister. You are putting our backs to the door. We are saying get it done now - get up and smell the coffee...do it," Mr Bainsla told NDTV.

"We are not holding anyone to ransom but how long are we going to wait? Why are we moving towards a clash or a confrontation? You are taking people's wishes and aspirations for a ride," said the Gurjar leader. He added that the conversation "needed to go to Rahul Gandhi, who seems to have no idea of what is happening".

Mr Bainsla's threat is a manifestation of the Congress's bigger crisis - the tension between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot that threatens not just to embarrass Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra but also damage the party as it preps for the Rajasthan election next year.

Recently, Sachin Pilot, in an open challenge to Chief Minister, said the Congress must punish Ashok Gehlot loyalists who had defied the party in September.

Mr Pilot lost his shot at the Chief Minister's job when Mr Gehlot, asked by the Gandhis to run for Congress president, refused to give up his Rajasthan post. More than 90 MLAs loyal to him threatened to quit, forcing the Congress to turn to a new candidate, Mallikarjun Kharge.

The BJP has already mocked Rahul Gandhi's campaign saying he should take out a "Congress Jodo (Unite Congress) yatra" first.