Teachers' Day 2022: All You Need To Know About This Day 

Students come up with innovative ideas to celebrate their teachers.(Representational)

Teachers' Day is observed on September 5. A number of cultural programmes and seminars are organised in schools and colleges to celebrate the efforts of teachers. They play an instrumental role in shaping the future of the students. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

It was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who suggested to a group of students, who were eager to celebrate his birthday, to observe it as Teachers' Day. Ever since 1962, schools and higher educational institutions across India observe the day by paying tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Students show their appreciation and gratitude to their teachers through various means.

From gifts and flowers to planning a Teachers' Day party, students come up with innovative ideas to celebrate their teachers.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Education International celebrate International Teachers day on October 5. UNESCO proclaimed October 5 to be World Teachers' Day in 1994.

Here are some Teachers' Day Wishes

-- Good Teachers are the reason why ordinary students dream of doing extraordinary things … Happy Teachers Day

-- A Teacher takes a hand, opens a mind & touches a heart.

-- Dear teacher, without your guidance and wisdom, I wouldn't be where I am right now! Thank you and Happy Teachers Day!

-- Teacher, you have shaped me to become the person I am today. I am forever grateful for everything you have for me! Happy teachers day!

-- You are the best teacher in the world. Wherever I may go in my life, I will always remember that I had an excellent guide in the form of a teacher, you. Happy Teachers Day