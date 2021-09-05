Teachers' Day 2021: Here’s Why This Day Is Important

Teachers' Day: A day to thank our teachers and celebrate the special bond with them.

Teachers play a huge role in our lives. Their contribution cannot be explained in words. They have always been around to show us the right path. There's no better way to pay them tribute than to celebrate Teachers' Day. The day, which is celebrated on September 5, is Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary. The legendary educator was also the first Vice President of India and second President of the country. We celebrate September 5 as a day to pay tribute to Dr Radhakrishnan and also to all the teachers in the nation who toil to help students learn.

Teachers' Day 2021: Importance Of The Day

Much of the importance of this occasion lies in how it came to pass. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a professor, philosopher and bureaucrat all rolled into one. His personality evoked great respect from his students. When Radhakrishnan was the President of India, his students and friends once requested him to allow them to celebrate his birthday. However, Dr Radhakrishnan, who has always been a man of principles, asked them to mark the day as not his birthday, but as Teachers' Day.

Since then, India has been celebrating Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birthday as Teachers' Day. He became an evergreen inspiration for all educators and students.

The importance of Teachers' Day lies in reminding us of the significance of teachers and educators in our lives. It's a day to be grateful for everything we have learnt and to cherish the contribution of teachers in our lives.