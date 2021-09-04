Teachers' Day 2021: Here Are 10 Inspiring Quotes By Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is one of the most inspiring teachers and educators in the history of India. The first Vice President and the second President of the country was a reputed educator. On September 5 every year, we mark his birth anniversary as Teachers' Day. The day gives us an occasion to acknowledge the importance of teachers in our lives. On this day, as Indians pay tribute to Dr Radhakrishnan, we also express gratitude to all the teachers who have played a role in shaping our future.

Let us take a look at some golden words that Dr Radhakrishnan has etched in the minds of his students:

-- When we think we know, we cease to learn

-- The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past. No one is so good or bad as he imagines

-- God lives, feels and suffers in every one of us, and in course of time, his attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us

-- Love thy neighbour as thyself because you are your neighbour. It is illusion that makes you think that your neighbour is someone other than yourself

-- Man is a paradoxical being — the constant glory and scandal of this world

-- The ultimate self is free from sin, free from old age, free from death and grief, free from hunger and thirst, which desires nothing and imagines nothing

-- God is the soul of all souls – The Supreme Soul – The Supreme Consciousness

-- The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves

-- Teachers should be the best minds in the country

-- We need not seek a cause or a motive or a purpose for that which is, in its nature, eternally self-existent and free

Happy Teachers' Day, everyone.