Teachers' Day 2018: Thoughtful Messages For Your Teachers

Teachers' Day is dedicated to our teachers, mentors and gurus who guide us to be learned students and better human beings. They devote their lives for the well-being of the future generation and are thus revered, appreciated and celebrated on Teacher's Day. The day is marked on different dates across the world. In India, Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan since 1962. Dr Radhakrishnan was a philosopher, scholar, an exemplary teacher, and politician who dedicated his life towards education and shaping up the youth of the country. He was also the first Vice-President of India and the second President of India. His contributions in the field of education are exemplary.



On Teachers' day, students write heartfelt tributes to their teachers and thank them for believing in them, guiding them and pushing them to be better. Teachers are not just restricted to schools and college times alone, they come in every age and can also be your boss, neighbour or fitness coach.



For Teachers' day 2018, here are some notes, quotes and messages that you can send to you teachers and make them feel special:

2. The teacher is like the candle which lights others while consuming itself. Happy Teachers' Day.

Teachers come in this life to give, their reward is our smiles.

3. You are my most favourite teacher in this world. What makes you special is your unwavering faith in me. It's because of your trust in me that I have achieved what I could never even imagine. I promise to make your proud. Happy Teachers' Day!

3. You are my most favourite teacher in this world. What makes you special is your unwavering faith in me. It's because of your trust in me that I have achieved what I could never even imagine. I promise to make your proud. Happy Teachers' Day!

5. With patience and kindness, you have simplified the most complex theories to us. We are blessed to have been mentored by a teacher like you. Happy Teachers' Day!

6. My world would have been dark had your teachings not shined upon me. Thank you for all the love, support and encouragement you have showered upon me. Happy Teachers' Day.



7. While Teachers' Day comes just once a year, your teachings help me daily. I am and will always be eternally grateful to you. Happy Teachers' Day!

8. On Teachers' Day, thanking you from the bottom of my heart for being the source of inspiration. You teachings inspire me and never let me waver from my path.



9. You have been more like a friend than a strict teacher. Always approachable and ready to solve our problems. Lucky to have you. Happy Teachers' Day!