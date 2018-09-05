Google Wishes Happy Teachers' Day To India With A Doodle

Google Doodle: Google celebrates Teachers' Day with India with a animated doodle

Google is celebrating Teachers' Day with an animated doodle as a tribute to every teacher around the globe. The doodle is that of a spinning globe with spectacles that is surrounded by many a subjects. Sports, music, astronomy and chemistry being a few of them depicting knowledge need not just be bookish. Teachers' Day is celebrated in India on September 5 while World Teacher's day, designated by UNESCO is celebrated on October 5 every year. We celebrate Teachers' Day on September 5 as a tribute to the second president of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was an exemplary teacher. He was also a philosopher, scholar and politician and his dedicated work towards education shaped up the youth of the country.

The tradition of celebrating Teachers' Day started from 1962. Schools and colleges give heartfelt tributes to their teachers on this day for their relentless efforts to guide us into the vast forest of knowledge.

A teacher is a friend, philosopher, and guide who influences us greatly right from our childhood till our adult life. From school to university, our teachers are there with us along the way to nurture us and help us through many a decisions. We owe them a great deal in life.

Just like Google's doodle, our teachers do not always have to teach us academics. They can be our music teacher or our painting teacher. They could even be our cooking teacher. Our teachers taught us knowledge doesn't have to bind by books. They can be anything from the study of bugs to the study of stars. Without them we would have been lost.

So lets celebrate Teachers' Day with Google today and say a big thank you to all our teachers. Happy Teachers' Day!