Teacher Sexually Assaults Girl, People Vandalize His Coaching Centre: Maharashtra Cops

No complaint has been filed against the vandalization, police said. (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a teacher at a private coaching centre in Maharashtra's Nanded, leading to protests by locals, who vandalized the coaching centre, the police said.

Visuals showed a group of locals inside the coaching centre, surrounding the man who allegedly assaulted the girl. They first broke the window panes of his cabin and a man, holding a phone, spoke to the man.

A group of people then tore the hoarding outside the centre and smashed the hoardings at the entrance of the coaching centre.

The girl told her parents about the incident which took place yesterday. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso Act) against the teacher, Nagesh Jadhav (48), who was arrested on Tuesday.

No complaint has been filed against the vandalization of the coaching centre so far.

"If no complaint is filed by them (coaching centre owners), we will inquire and register an offence in this case on our own," a police official said.

- With Inputs from PTI