Chhattisgarh Teacher Comes To School Drunk, Beats Students With Bat, Suspended: Official

Chhattisgarh Teacher Comes To School Drunk, Suspended: Official (Representational)

A school teacher in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur was suspended after he reached school drunk and beat the students with a cricket bat, the district collector informed on Saturday.

The incident took place on March 10 when the teacher Dinesh Kumar Lakhsme arrived at school after consuming liquor.

"As per preliminary information and statement, a school teacher in Jashpur on March 10 arrived in the school premises and beat students with a cricket bat," stated the district's collector suspension order, which came with immediate effect.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)