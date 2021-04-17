Teacher, Cop Throw Pre-Wedding Gala At Maharashtra School, Face Suspension

The teacher held the 'haldi' ceremony of his daughter in the school premises. (Representative)

A teacher of a government ashram school and a village police patil were placed under suspension after the former held a pre-marriage ceremony of his daughter which was attended by some 400 people in violation of COVID-19 norms in place statewide, an official said today.

On April 15, teacher Devram Dnadekar held the 'haldi' ceremony of his daughter in the ashram school premises in Udhva in Talasari, after which an offence was registered against him at the local police station and he was also suspended, ITDP, Dahanu project officer Aseema Mittal told PTI.

Vasant Sarde, police patil of Dundalwadi village, was also suspended as he, being an associate of the law and order machinery at the village level, was supposed to inform his superiors about the event but failed to do so, an official said.

A district official said the the state government has been asking people to cancel or push back such events in view of the COVID-19 surge, and to invite no more than 25 people if at all holding such a ceremony was unavoidable.