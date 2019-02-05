Parliament Budget Session: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM- Live Updates

The Budget Session that began on January 31, 2019, is the last session before General Elections.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from PTI) | Updated: February 05, 2019 11:22 IST
Lok Sabha is set to debate today.

New Delhi: 

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 PM

The CBI-Kolkata Police row yesterday washed out proceedings in both houses of Parliament. Home Minister Rajnath Singh termed the developments in West Bengal as "unprecedented" and warned that the Centre has powers to take action. After repeated adjournments, both the houses were adjourned for the day.

In the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress members were joined in their protest by members of the Congress, BJD, NCP, SP and RJD who spoke out against the Centre over developments in West Bengal, with many of them alleging that the Narendra Modi government was misusing the CBI. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee Sunday began a sit-in protest in Kolkata over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams. 


Feb 05, 2019
11:18 (IST)
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 PM
Feb 05, 2019
10:56 (IST)
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs protest in the Parliament premises demanding special status to Andhra Pradesh.
