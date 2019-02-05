Parliament Budget Session: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM- Live Updates

Lok Sabha is set to debate today.

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 PM

The CBI-Kolkata Police row yesterday washed out proceedings in both houses of Parliament. Home Minister Rajnath Singh termed the developments in West Bengal as "unprecedented" and warned that the Centre has powers to take action. After repeated adjournments, both the houses were adjourned for the day.

In the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress members were joined in their protest by members of the Congress, BJD, NCP, SP and RJD who spoke out against the Centre over developments in West Bengal, with many of them alleging that the Narendra Modi government was misusing the CBI. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee Sunday began a sit-in protest in Kolkata over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams.