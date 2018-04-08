TDP Lawmakers Detained Near PM's Residence, Arvind Kejriwal Visits Them According to the Delhi Police, 19 MPs were detained and were allowed to leave if they wanted to, but were denied permission to head towards the prime minister's residence.

Escalating their demand for special category status to Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party or TDP parliamentarians tried to stage protests outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, but were detained by police earlier today.According to the Delhi Police, 19 MPs were detained and were allowed to leave if they wanted to, but were denied permission to head towards the prime minister's residence.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the Telugu Desam Party MPs before they were detained by the police. "TDP MPs taken to Tughlak Road Police Stn for demanding Spl status for AP. I went and met them at police stn in solidarity. We condemn their detention and fully support demand for spl status of AP," the chief minister posted on Twitter.The party's decision to protest comes after its MPs held a meeting at the Rajya Sabha member and former union minister YS Chowdary's residence early this morning to decide future course of action over the demnad for special status to Andhra Pradesh."The prime minister is the person to take decisions on SCS. He has to fulfil his promises and that is why we want to raise our demands with him," Press Trust of India quoted MP Jaydev Galla.The Telugu Desam Party broke its alliance with the BJP's national alliance last month and withdrew withdrew its ministers from the union cabinet after the BJP-led Centre denied special category status to Andhra Pradesh.After withdrawing from the alliance agreement, the TDP also tried to bring a no-confidence motion against the government, but it wasn't taken up during the Budget Session of the Parliament due to repeated adjournments in parliament Meanwhile, a YSR Congress Party MP, VR Velagapalli was taken to a hospital on day three of the party's ongoing hunger strike in Delhi over the special status demand.Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu led a cycle rally, the symbol of the Telugu Desam Party, in Amaravati on Friday. He was joined by TDP lawmakers and party supporters in the six-kilometre-long yatra that was held to intensify their protest against the denial of special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Mr Naidu visited the parliament earlier this week where he met several opposition parties and BJP allies to garner support for the no-confidence motion moved by his party against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.