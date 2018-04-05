TDP Lawmakers Stayed Put After Rajya Sabha Was Adjourned. Marshalled Out

Amidst chaos by opposition members, including the TDP, the upper house was adjourned a little after 2.30 pm but five lawmakers of the party stayed put. They were marshalled out a little after 8 pm.
"After Rajya Sabha was adjourned, we remained inside peacefully demanding the rights of Andhra Pradesh. But marshals pulled us out in a rude way. They are showing their muscle power. It is an insult to people of Andhra Pradesh," said TDP lawmaker CM Ramesh.
Junior parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Goel was seen pacifying the lawmakers, urging them to vacate the house citing parliamentary norms and practices.
During their protest, the members were offered medical check-ups. Lawmaker A Sriniwas was shifted to hospital after his blood pressure levels dropped.
Government sources say the protest by TDP lawmakers was mainly to counter another Andhra Pradesh party, the YSR Congress, whose parliamentarians are likely to resign tomorrow and begin indefinite fast.
"There is no respect for members," said YS Chowdary, who recently resigned as union minister.