Chandrababu Naidu Son, Wife Observe Hunger Strike To Protest His Arrest

Nara Lokesh called N Chandrababu Naidu's arrest political vendetta (File)

Telugu Desam Party's general secretary Nara Lokesh was joined by supporters on Monday as he observed a hungre strike in Delhi to protest the arrest of his father and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Mr Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari also joined the hunger strike but in Andhra Pradesh's Rajamahendravaram.

The Naidu family and party workers and MPs held the hunger strike from 10 am to 5 pm.

"Great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela went to jail for the principles they trusted, while Chandrababu Naidu was jailed for launching the Skill Development project to provide employment fo the jobless," said Nara Lokesh, addressing the media after ending his fast.

According to the TDP general secretary, as many as 2.15 lakh young men and women were trained under this programme - 80,000 were placed through the programme.

Terming the TDP chief's arrest a political vendetta, Nara Lokesh said the Supreme Court will take up Mr Naidu's quash petition on Tuesday and based on the court's decision, the party will announce its future course of action.

Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)