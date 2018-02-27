Tax Evasion Case: Warrant Issued Against Nirav Modi

Benami properties are those that are not bought and registered in the name of their real owner. Holding benami properties is an offence.
Mr Modi is also a key accused in the Rs 12,717 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case.
"The court has issued a bailable warrant against Modi," the official said.
He said the department was investigating the matter against Mr Modi since 2017 but declined to disclose the details of the property.
The Income Tax department had recorded the statements of Mr Modi, who is said to be in the US, and some of his employees.
The official said the probe revealed that Mr Modi had given a false statement to department
The court adjourned the case till next month.