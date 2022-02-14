In Tata vs Cyrus Mistry, Supreme Court To Hear Review Petition Tomorrow

The Supreme Court has decided to review its decision backing the Tata Group in its dispute with Cyrus Mistry over his removal and the division of shares. A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramaniam will consider the matter in chamber tomorrow.

In March last year, a bench headed by then Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had upheld the removal of Cyrus Mistry from the post of Executive Chairman of the Tata Group and set aside a company law tribunal order that had reinstated him. The court had also said both parties can take the legal route regarding the dispute of shares.

All questions of law were in favour of the Tatas, the court said, dismissing the pleas of Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investments – two companies backed by the Mistry family.

"That failed business decisions and the removal of a person from Directorship can never be projected as acts oppressive or prejudicial to the interests of the minorities, is too well-settled," the judges had said.

Cyrus Mistry was removed as Tata Sons chairman in October 2016.

In December, Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd and Sterling Investments Corporation Pvt Ltd had moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, alleging oppression of minority shareholders and mismanagement by Tata Sons. They also challenged Mr Mistry's removal.

In December 2019, the company law tribunal restored Mr Mistry as the executive chairman of the conglomerate. But before that, in February 2017, he was removed as a director on the board of Tata Sons.