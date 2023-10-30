Tatas Can Recover Rs 766 Crore From Bengal, Arbitration Panel Says

The Bengal government has to pay Tata Motors a massive sum of Rs 765.78 crore with 11 per cent interest from September 2016 for the closure of its Nano factory in Singur, the company said today. The unanimous decision in favour of the company came today from a three-member Arbitral Tribunal.

"With regard to the automobile manufacturing facility at Singur (West Bengal), this is to inform that the aforesaid pending Arbitral proceedings before a three-member Arbitral Tribunal has now been finally disposed of by a unanimous Award dated October 30, 2023 in favour of TML whereby Tata Motors has been held to be entitled to recover from the respondent (WBIDC) a sum of Rs 765.78 crore with interest thereon @ 11% p.a. from September 1, 2016 till actual recovery thereof," the company said in a note to the National Stock Exchange.

"Tata Motors has also been held to be entitled to recover from the respondent (WBIDC) a sum of Rs 1 crore towards cost of the proceedings," the note added.