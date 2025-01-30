Advertisement
Tata Motors Shares Fall 7% After Q3 Profit Falls

Tata Motors posted a 22% drop in its third-quarter profit on Wednesday.

Read Time: 1 min
Tata Motors Shares Fall 7% After Q3 Profit Falls
Tata Motors was the top loser on the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

Indian carmaker Tata Motors fell more than 7% in early trade on Thursday after reporting a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly profit, which pushed a slew of brokerages to slash price targets on the stock.

The automaker's stock was on track for its worst day in nearly five months, and was the top loser on the benchmark Nifty 50 index, which was trading flat in early trade.

At least seven brokerages lowered price targets on the Tata Motors stock, while three lowered their ratings, as per data compiled by LSEG, after it posted a 22% drop in its third-quarter profit on Wednesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Tata Motors, Tata Motors Shares, Tata Motors Shares News
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.