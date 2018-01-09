Tarun Tejpal Rape Case Trial To Begin From February 26

Additional District and Sessions judge Vijaya Pol ruled that the in-camera trial will commence on February 26 and hearings will continue for four days on the trot during which the victim will depose and will be examined.
"If a further date is required then the court will consider. We are quite confident that there is no case," Tejpal's advocate Pramod Dubey told reporters outside the Court complex in Mapusa, located 10 km from Panaji.
"We are saying from the inception that there is no case and the entire case is based on falsification and fabrication of documents, concoction of the story."
Comments
Following the registration of FIR, Tejpal was arrested and remained in police and judicial custody for nearly a year, before being released on bail. Tejpal subsequently resigned as the magazine's head.