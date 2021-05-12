Verdict In Rape Case Against Journalist Tarun Tejpal On May 19

Tarun Tejpal was arrested on November 30 in 2013 after being accused of raping a colleague.

A sessions court in Goa will on May 19 pronounce its verdict in the 2013 rape case registered against Tarun Tejpal, former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka magazine.

The verdict was scheduled to be pronounced today but was adjourned.

Earlier, speaking to media persons, Special Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora had informed that if the accused is convicted then there might be a sentence of a "minimum of 10 years to a maximum life sentence" depending on the "discretion of the judge".

Tarun Tejpal was arrested on November 30 in 2013 after being accused of raping a colleague at a five-star resort in North Goa. He is currently out on bail.

On September 29, 2017, the court had charged him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement. He, however, pleaded not guilty.

Following the framing of charges, Tarun Tejpal moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the charges levelled against him.

In August, the top court refused to quash the charges and directed the trial to be concluded within six months.