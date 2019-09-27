'Targeted By Vindictive Government': Rahul Gandhi On Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar will appear before the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai today

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today criticised the centre over what he claimed is a move by a "vindictive government" to target National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar a month before the Maharashtra election.

"Sharad Pawar Ji is the latest Opposition leader to be targeted by a vindictive Government. The timing of this action, a month before elections in Maharashtra, reeks of political opportunism," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Sharad Pawar Ji is the latest Opposition leader to be targeted by a vindictive Government. The timing of this action, a month before elections in Maharashtra, reeks of political opportunism. https://t.co/XCW0GsdXjj — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 27, 2019

Mr Pawar will appear before the Enforcement Directorate today in connection with a scam at the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, though he has not been summoned by the probe agency. The senior opposition leader said he would appear before the probe agency before he gets busy with the state election.

The Mumbai Police has banned large gatherings near Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, where the Enforcement Directorate's office is located.

Rahul Gandhi said the "timing of the action" against Sharad Pawar "reeks of political opportunism"

NCP workers had staged protests in Mumbai when Mr Pawar was named in a money laundering case earlier this week.

Though the NCP chief has been named in a complaint regarding a Rs 25,000-crore scam involving the sanction of loans by the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, the First Information Report (FIR) does not list him as an accused, even though the complainant calls him a "kingpin". His nephew Ajit Pawar has also been named.

While a large number of NCP leaders are allegedly involved in the running of the bank, Mr Pawar is not one of them.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.