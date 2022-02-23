Tanzania's Kili Paul Honoured By Indian Diplomat For Videos On Hindi Songs

Kili Paul is followed on social media by some of Bollywood's most well-known celebrities.

The Indian High Commission in Dar es Salaam has honoured Tanzanian artist Kili Paul who has amassed a significant fan following with his lip-syncing videos of popular Bollywood songs.

Binaya Pradhan, India's High Commissioner to Tanzania, has shared a few photos of the content creator receiving a memento. "Today had a special visitor at the Indian High Commission. Famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs," Mr Pradhan wrote.

Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania ; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzaniapic.twitter.com/CuTdvqcpsb — Binaya Pradhan (@binaysrikant76) February 21, 2022

While the latest move was welcomed by netizens on social media, a few wondered why wasn't his sister Neema Paul there.

Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul regularly share videos on Instagram. The two are known for their Reels. On India's Republic Day, this year, the brother-sister duo dropped a video honouring the country. Here, the two are seen mouthing the national anthem.

And, this is how the Paul siblings aced the soulful number Raataan Lambiyan from the film Shershaah. It's sung by Jubin Nautiyal, Tanishk Bagchi and Asees Kaur.

Kili Paul and his sister had also paid a tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The two picked the iconic song Jaane Kya Baat Hai from the film Sunny. Along with the clip, Kili Paul wrote, "R.I.P to Lata Mangeshkar. Her voice was so soothing and so amazing. She will always remain in our hearts. Sleep well."

At times, the Tanzanian siblings have also shown their dancing skills.

Kili Paul is followed on social media by some of Bollywood's most well-known celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag and Anurag Kashyap.