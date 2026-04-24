Why TVK Chief Vijay Thanked Children Over 84% Voter Turnout In Tamil Nadu

With Tamil Nadu recording an unprecedented 85% voter turnout, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has placed the spotlight on an unusual but powerful force behind the surge - children who encouraged their families to vote.

In a heartfelt message after polling, Vijay thanked young supporters who persuaded elders to participate in the democratic process, signing off warmly with "Vijay uncle's thanks." He said the massive turnout marked "a peak in Tamil Nadu's political history," adding that ordinary people had "shattered the myth that politics is only for the experienced."

Describing polling day as nothing short of a celebration, Vijay said booths resembled temple crowds, with families turning up together in large numbers. "The saying election festival became true only yesterday," he said, expressing gratitude to voters who travelled from abroad to cast their ballots.

The TVK Chief made special mention of booth agents and party workers, thanking them for their efforts despite facing "contempt" during the electoral process. He also highlighted the participation of youth and women, saying sections often seen as disengaged from politics had "spoken out of need."

Vijay's political debut comes at the peak of his film career - unlike stalwarts such as Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth, and Kamal Haasan - who, despite influence, did not become Chief Ministers. With a strong following among youth and women, TVK has sought to convert fan support into electoral strength, including through its outreach driven by children to influence family voting decisions.

Despite offering a share in power, TVK did not secure alliances in the state. Vijay also limited his campaign to 7 of Tamil Nadu's 38 districts after a tragic stampede at a Karur rally claimed four lives, forcing a rethink of his statewide tour. The party instead relied heavily on social media and grassroots mobilisation.

While Vijay credited people's participation for the record turnout, political parties are offering their own interpretations. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) says the surge reflects support from women and beneficiaries of its welfare schemes, including the monthly Rs 1,000 assistance.

The opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), however, sees the high turnout as a sign of anti-incumbency and remains confident of a return to power.

Vijay himself aims to do an Annadurai (DMK Founder) and MGR (AIADMK Founder) who were catapulted to the Chief Minister's chair in their first election.

