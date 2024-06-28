Tamil Nadu's Hosur To Get International Airport, Announces MK Stalin

This government believes it is essential to build an airport in Hosur, MK Stalin said. (File)

The industrial town of Hosur in Tamil Nadu is set to get an international airport, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced in the state assembly today.

"It will come up on a 2000 acre area with a capacity to handle 30 million passengers in a year" the Chief Minister said.

A master plan for Hosur is nearly ready said MK Stalin. Hosur which has been a hub for electronic, automobile and automotive component manufacturing is now emerging to be a hotspot for electric vehicle and related component manufacturing as well.

"This government believes it is essential to build an airport in Hosur, to develop the city into a key economic growth city. This will also develop Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts", Mr Stalin said.

The ruling DMK has set a target of turning the state into a 1 trillion dollar economy by 2030 and this initiative is being seen as a significant move in that direction.

Industrialists and domestic passengers in this part of Tamil Nadu largely rely on Bengaluru airport for domestic and international travel; there is a growing demand to have an airport in Hosur, taking into account the long commute from Bengaluru and the growing business needs here.

An earlier attempt to bring in air services to Hosur did not take off.

The new airport, when it becomes a reality, would be a boon for business as well as local communities.

Presently Tamil Nadu has international connectivity airports in Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy and Madurai; domestic services in Salem and Tuticorin.

Calling this a "monumental step", Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said. "this project will greatly enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth benefiting not only Hosur but also neighbouring districts such as Dharmapuri and Salem, while also providing a significant boost to various parts of Bengaluru".

He added "With Hosur's excellent weather, the new airport will foster a twin-city ecosystem with Bengaluru, propelling growth in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka".