Union Minister Demands CBI Probe Into Tamil Nadu Petrol Bomb Attack Case

Union Minister L Murugan on Saturday demanded a CBI or NIA Probe into the alleged petrol bomb attack outside Raj Bhawan in Tamil Nadu three days ago.

"Tamil Nadu Government should make law and order right and at the same time the raj Bhavan petrol bomb issue should not be taken casually. The investigation must be done who is behind the person(who allegedly threw the bomb)? Who made him to do so?" he told news agency ANI in Trichy on Saturday.

"I have been asking from the first day that the CBI or NIA must investigate and probe this Raj Bhavan petrol bomb hurdle case, then only the full truth will come out," he added.

The Tamil Nadu DGP, in an official statement, denied the charges made by the Raj Bhavan regarding yesterday's petrol bomb attack near Raj Bhawan.

"Raj Bhavan's statement that the petrol bomb exploded and that the petrol bombs were hurled by more than one person is totally contrary to the truth," the DGP office said in an official statement.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Prem Anand Sinha on Wednesday said an unidentified person tried to throw some bottles of petrol outside Raj Bhavan near barricades.

He further said that the motive behind the attack is being determined.

"Around 3 pm, an unidentified person tried to throw some bottles of petrol outside Raj Bhavan near barricades. As soon as this was noticed by the security personnel present there, they surrounded him, confiscated other bottles from his hand and immediately handed him over to the patrol vehicle and took him to the police station," ACP Sinha told ANI.

The person has been identified as criminal K Vinod who is a habitual offender with 6-7 cases against him, as per police.

The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Thursday said the Chennai police did not register its complaint on the petrol bomb incident, and alleged a fair probe was 'killed' even before it began. Further, it alleged the police diluted the attack as an act of simple vandalism and did not take up detailed interrogation.

"Police did not register Raj Bhavan's complaint on the attack. The police Suo Motu diluted the attack as an act of simple vandalism and in a hurry got arrested accused was remanded to jail at midnight waking up the magistrate and preventing detailed interrogation which could expose those behind the attack," Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan stated."A fair investigation is killed before it begins," Raj Bhavan added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai alleged that the petrol bomb incident outside Raj Bhawan shows that the DMK government is "sponsoring" these attacks, adding that Chief Minister MK Stalin is adopting "diversification tactics.

"The DGP office also clarified its statement on the registration of complaint over the attack on the Governor's convoy in April last year.

In April last year, a convoy of Governor RN Ravi in Mayiladuthurai was attacked. Referring to the letter of the Governor's Aide-de-Camp, State DGP said "A statement by the governor's office that the governor's convoy was attacked in Mayiladuthirai and the complaint given by the governor's office and it's not filed, is against the truth. Actually, the governor's convoy was not attacked but his follow-up vehicle was and a case was filed in that incident and 73 persons were arrested".

