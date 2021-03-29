Tamil Nadu Records Over 2,000 New Covid Cases For Third Consecutive Day

A total of 2,279 cases today took the overall caseload in Tamil Nadu to 8,81,752. (File)

Tamil Nadu reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day today, while 14 people died due to the virus in the state.

A total of 2,279 cases today took the overall caseload in the state to 8,81,752. At least 1,352 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered patients to 8,55,085. The death count in the state stands at 12,684 while there are 13,983 active cases at present.

Witnessing a steady rise in daily infections over the past few weeks, Tamil Nadu recorded 2,194 Covid cases on Sunday and 2,089 cases on Saturday.

The last time the state crossed the 2,000 mark in daily cases was on June 17, 2020.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh have reported a high number of daily new COVID-19 cases and they account for 84.5 per cent of the new infections reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said today.

According to the health ministry, India registered 68,020 new cases in the last 24 hours, out of which Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 40,414, followed by Karnataka with 3,082 while Punjab reported 2,870 new cases.

