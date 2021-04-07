Tamil Nadu Records 3,986 Covid Cases, Highest Single-Day Spike This Year

The total number of active Covid cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 27,743. (File)

Tamil Nadu recorded 3,986 new COVID-19 cases today - the highest single-day spike this year -- taking the overall case count to 9,11,110.

At least 17 people died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death count to 12,821. With the recovery of 1,824 patients today, the total number of active Covid cases in the state now stands at 27,743. A total of 8,70,546 people have recovered till now.

Of the new positive cases today, 1,459 were reported from the state capital Chennai.

Chennai's total caseload has reached 2,57,851,while the death count stands at 4,286.

A total of 80,535 samples were tested today, pushing the cumulative number of samples examined to 2,01,73,626.

Chengalpet reported 390 new cases today, Coimbatore 332, Thiruvallur 208, Tiruppur 141, Thanjavur 108, while 30 districts recorded fresh infections in double digits.

Tamil Nadu logged 3,645 new Covid infections on Tuesday, 3,672 on Monday and 3,581 cases on Sunday.

India's daily new cases continue to rise and 1,15,736 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours. Eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases accounting for 80.70 per cent of the new cases reported in a day.