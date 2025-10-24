Advertisement
25-Year-Old Elephant Knocks Down Electric Pole, Dies Of Shock In Coimbatore

The elephant is believed to have wandered out of the forest late Wednesday and entered a farmland in Raman Kuttai near Kuppepalayam.

Read Time: 2 mins
25-Year-Old Elephant Knocks Down Electric Pole, Dies Of Shock In Coimbatore
The live wire that fell on the ground electrocued the elephant instantly, killing it on the spot.
Chennai:

In yet another tragic incident highlighting the growing conflict between humans and wildlife, a 25-year-old elephant was found dead of electrocution near Thondamuthur in Coimbatore district early Thursday.

Forest Department officials said that the elephant is believed to have wandered out of the forest late Wednesday and entered a farmland in Raman Kuttai near Kuppepalayam.

Elephant Knocked Down Electric Pole

Preliminary investigation suggests that the elephant knocked down a high-voltage electric pole which was installed by the electricity board on the edge of a plantation in the farmland.

The live wire that fell on the ground electrocued the elephant instantly, killing it on the spot.

Forest personnel and veterinarians rushed to the spot after being alerted. The post-mortem examination confirmed that the cause of death was electrocution.

An investigation is underway to ascertain whether any lapses in electrical line maintenance contributed to the animal's death.

Frequent Human-Elephant Encounters 

This incident has caused shock among residents in Thondamuthur, which has been seeing frequent human-elephant encounters in recent weeks.

Locals said that elephants often stray into farmlands and residential areas in the Thondamuthur forest range, damaging crops and triggering panic.

Just a few days back, a notorious elephant nicknamed "Rolex," known for venturing into human settlements, was captured and relocated by forest authorities. 

Officials said steps are being taken to strengthen fencing, monitor elephant movement, and ensure safer power line installations in forest fringe areas.

