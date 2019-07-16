Man Accused Of Raping British Woman Escaped From Court Toilet, Arrested

The accused had allegedly raped a 48-year-old British woman in Goa. (Representational)

A 30-year-old rape accused who escaped from judicial custody last month has been arrested in Bengaluru, Goa Police said on Tuesday.

Ramachandra Yellappa is accused of allegedly raping a 48-year-old British tourist near South Goa's Canacona railway station and had fled from custody while he was being shifted to a court for trial on June 28.

"A team of officials from Margao town police station has arrested the accused Ramachandra Yellappa in Bengaluru based on a tip-off," a Goa Police spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday.

Yellappa, who hails from Tamil Nadu, was being escorted to a trial court for a hearing last month, when he escaped from the toilet of the court complex, forcing the police to launch a manhunt to trace him.

