Tamil Nadu Makes Permission Mandatory For CBI To Probe Cases In State

Tamil Nadu today joined the ranks of opposition-ruled states that have withdrawn a general consent for investigation that the Central Bureau of Investigation enjoys.

The Central agency will not have to take the state government's permission to undertake investigation in the state and against its residents.

Already nine states including West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Punjab and Rajasthan have taken this step -- which they call a precaution against the misuse of Central agencies.

The DMK government's move came hours after its minister V Senthil Balaji, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.