Jallikattu Upheld By Supreme Court: 'Won't Disrupt Legislature's View'

The Supreme Court today upheld the Tamil Nadu government's law allowing 'Jallikattu' bull-taming sport in the state.

"When legislature has declared 'Jallikattu' is part of the cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu, then the judiciary cannot take a different view," a five-judge Supreme Court constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph stated.

Traditionally played during the Pongal harvest festival in Tamil Nadu, 'Jallikattu' is a bull-taming sport that is also known as "Eruthazhuvuthal".

The Supreme Court stated that the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017, "substantially minimises cruelty to animals in sports".

Although it holds great cultural significance to Tamil Nadu, animal rights groups, including People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), have challenged the Tamil Nadu government's law that allows the sport in the state.

The five-member bench was hearing a batch of petitions challenging Tamil Nadu as well as the Maharashtra government's laws that allow traditional sports like 'Jallikattu' and bullock-cart races.