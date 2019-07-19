Tamil Nadu, Kerala And Odisha To Receive Heavy Rains, Says Weather Office

India Meteorological Department says Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha will get heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted this morning that Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that places like Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Telangana and North interior Karnataka are likely to receive heavy downpour.

Isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal will witness thunderstorm and lightning.

Rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely to prevail over southwest Arabian Sea, west-central and north Arabian Sea, Comorin area, Lakshadweep, Gulf of Mannar, Gujarat coast and Kerala coast.

The weather organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into sea.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.