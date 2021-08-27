Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit Gets Additional Charge Of Punjab, Chandigarh

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has been given the additional charge of Punjab and Chandigarh

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has been given the additional charge of Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Earlier, VP Singh Badnore was the Governor of Punjab and the administrator of Chandigarh.

"The President of India has been pleased to appoint Banwarilal Purohit, the Governor of Tamil Nadu, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Punjab, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of Punjab, until regular arrangements are made," the statement said.



