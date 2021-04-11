Tamil Nadu Congress Candidate Madhava Rao Dies Of Covid, By-Election If He Wins

Congress candidate from Tamil Nadu's Srivilliputhur constituency died of Covid today.

A Congress candidate from Tamil Nadu has died of COVID-19, a few days after he contested from the Srivilliputhur constituency in the state assembly elections.

Congress candidate PSW Madhava Rao died of complications at a hospital today after being infected with coronavirus last month.

As he died after elections, there won't be any re-polling. If he wins from his constituency in Virudhunagar district, a by-election will be held.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Twitter said: "Deeply pained to learn about the sad demise of INCTamilNadu Leader and Srivilliputhur Assembly Congress candidate Shri MadhavaRao, due to Covid complications."

Deeply pained to learn about the sad demise of @INCTamilNadu Leader & #Srivilliputhur Assembly #Congress candidate Shri #MadhavaRao, due to #Covid complications.



Our heartfelt condolences to his family. We stand with them in this hour of grief & pray may his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/rKHlU9CIkN — Sanjay Dutt (@SanjaySDutt) April 11, 2021

"Our heartfelt condolences to his family. We stand with them in this hour of grief and pray may his soul rest in peace," he added.

Polling across 234 assembly constituencies in 38 districts of Tamil Nadu took place on April 6. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.