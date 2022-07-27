Tamil Nadu Class 12 Boy Dies Allegedly By Suicide, 5th Case In Two Weeks

Tamil Nadu: The boy was found dead at his home in Sivaganga district. (Representational)

A Class 12 boy died allegedly by suicide today in Tamil Nadu, adding to the rash of schoolchildren deaths that has triggered alarm and protests in the state.

This is the fifth case in two weeks and the second in just 24 hours.

The boy was found dead at his home in Sivaganga district. The police said he left a suicide note in which he said he couldn't cope with math and biology.

Four schoolgirls have died by suicide before this; three of them studied in Class 12.

This morning, a Class 11 girl was found dead in Sivakasi. No suicide note was found. The girl suffered from chronic, severe stomach aches, investigators said.

Just hours before the girl's death, another Class 12 student was found dead in Cuddalore district.

In a four-page suicide note, the student had written about her "inability to fulfil IAS aspirations placed on her by her parents", according to police officer Karthik.

On Monday, a Class 12 student of the Sacred Heart Girls Higher Secondary School in Tiruvallur district was found dead at her hostel. No suicide note was found.

The first of these deaths, reported on July 13 in Kallakurichi district, sparked massive protests and arson that left several injured. The student was found dead at a private residential school.

Five people, including the school's principal and two teachers, were arrested after the police found a note that accused two teachers for "humiliating her for her academic performance".

The girl's parents alleged that the spot where she was found had signs of physical struggle and approached the court. The Madras High Court then ordered a repeat autopsy.

Yesterday, Chief Minister MK Stalin had said the reports of student suicides were "painful".

"Under no circumstances must students have suicidal thoughts. Turn trials into achievements," Mr Stalin said, urging teachers to infuse mental strength in children.

He added that tough action would be taken against those involved in sexual, mental and physical harassment of students.