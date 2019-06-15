Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Calls On PM, Discusses Projects

K Palaniswami met Nitin Gadkari and discussed state projects related to the respective ministries

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence and discussed State specific projects.

Mr Palaniswami also handed over a memorandum on various development projects to the Prime Minister, a State government release said.

Later, the Chief Minister visited Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and discussed state projects related to the respective ministries.

Mekedatu dam issue was among the subjects that came up for discussion with Mr Shekhawat, the release said.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly had last December adopted a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the permission given to Karnataka for a detailed project report for its proposed dam across river Cauvery at Mekedatu.

"... Honble Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu called on (sic) for a courtesy meeting and to discuss water-related issues in the state, at Shram Shakti Bhawan, New Delhi," Mr Shekhawat said on his Twitter handle.

The Chief Minister participated in the meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the need for taking effective steps to tackle drought in various parts of the country.

PM Modi said the goal of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2024 is challenging but surely achievable, asking states to focus on their core competencies and work towards increasing the GDP right from the district level.