Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Announces Compensation For Kerala Landslide Victims

Edappadi Palaniswami announced a compensation to the family of landslide victims (File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the family of victims in Rajamala landslide.

Financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each was also announced for the severely injured people in the landslide.

The death count in the Rajamala landslide, which was triggered by torrential rains, rose to 62 after a nine-year-old boy's body was recovered in the search operations in Pettimudi in Idukki district of Kerala.

The incident occurred in the Idukki district on August 7.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the government will ensure the rehabilitation of the families affected in the landslide.

Earlier, the district information office said two NDRF teams, a full unit of Idukki fire and rescue team, a team each from Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram and a team, which received special training are leading the rescue operations.

While Vijayan had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to the family of the victims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala triggered floods and landslides.