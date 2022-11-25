Tamil Nadu BJP Suspends Leader Heard Abusing Woman Colleague In Audio Clip

Suriya Siva has been stripped of all party positions for six months.

The Tamil Nadu BJP has suspended its state Other Backward Classes (OBC) wing leader Suriya Siva from his position for six months for making vulgar and abusive comments, and intimidating a woman leader heading the minorities wing. In the recorded audio of a phone conversation that went viral, Suriya Siva says he would send goons to hack Daisy Saran, and would cut off her genitals. He also made vulgar sexual remarks.

On Thursday, both leaders appeared before a disciplinary committee. Though they announced a compromise, the BJP state chief said the party can't let this go, unlike "certain Dravidian parties".

Suriya Siva has been stripped of all party positions for six months.

K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP chief, said Mr Siva can work as a party volunteer in the meanwhile, and if he notices a change in his behaviour, and it inspires confidence in the party, "the post will come back to him."

"The BJP worships women as goddesses. We can't overlook this and pretend to have not seen," he said.

Suriya Siva, son of senior DMK leader and the party's Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva, had joined the BJP in May this year.