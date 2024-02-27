'Tamil Nadu Has Always Been In BJP's Hearts': PM Modi

"All my Tamil brothers and sisters understand this and are aware of it," PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that even though the BJP has not been in power in Tamil Nadu but the state has always been in the heart of the BJP adding that his relationship with Tamil Nadu is not connected to politics but from the heart.

Addressing a public rally in Palladam, PM Modi said that his relationship with Tamil Nadu is decades old, adding that the people, who sit in air-conditioned rooms in Delhi, and dream of breaking the integrity of the country, need to come here and see that Tamil Nadu will shape the destiny of India in front of their eyes.

"Even though the BJP has not been in power in Tamil Nadu, the state has always been in the heart of the BJP. All my Tamil brothers and sisters understand this and are aware of it. So those who have looted the state for decades are scared of the increasing power of the BJP (in the state). Tamil Nadu has always given me unconditional love," the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister further said that the Kongu region of Tamil Nadu represents India's growth story in many ways.

"It is one of India's most vibrant textile and industry hubs. It also contributes to our country's wind energy capacity. This region is also known for the spirit of enterprise. Our risk-taking entrepreneurs and MSMEs play a role in making us the fastest-growing economy," it added.

He further said that this year, Tamil Nadu is going to create history, adding that the historical 'en man en makkal' padayatra is the biggest proof.

"In 2024, Tamil Nadu is the most discussed today because, in the country, Tamil Nadu is going to become the newest vibrant centre of the politics of development. In 2024, Tamil Nadu is going to create history. The historical 'en man en makkal' padayatra that has been completed today is the biggest proof of this," he added.

The six-month-long padyatra was started by Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai in July 2023 and concluded today with PM Modi addressing in Palladam.

Annamalai concluded his tour of all 234 assembly constituencies in Palladam.

The six-month-long padayatra was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the state's pilgrim town of Rameswaram on July 28, 2023.

