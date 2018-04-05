Tamil Nadu Shutdown LIVE Updates: MK Stalin Arrested, Opposition March Towards Marina Beach

MK Stalin said black flags will be shown to PM Modi, his ministers when they visit the state on 15 April

Here are the LIVE updates of Tamil Nadu shutdown after row over Cauvery water issue:



10:32 (IST) Shops and businesses remain shut across Tamil Nadu in state-wide shutdown. 10:26 (IST) MK Stalin arrested for blocking roads in Chennai. 10:26 (IST) Opposition parties, protesting the non-constitution of Cauvery Management Board, march towards the Marina Beach which was cordoned off by the police. MK Stalin stopped. He is sitting on the road with black flags.

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, led by the DMK, have announced a state-wide shutdown on the Cauvery water issue. Congress, CPI(M) and CPI have also extended their support to the bandh. Their main demand is that the Cauvery Management Board should be set up immediately as ordered by the Supreme Court. They have accused the centre of delaying this for electoral gains in the next month's Karnataka Assembly elections.DMK leader MK Stalin had on Sunday announced a "Cauvery Rights Retrieval Yatra" from the Cauvery Delta region to be held after the shutdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cabinet ministers, who are scheduled to visit the state on 15 April, will be shown black flags, Mr Stalin said.Kamal Haasan, who has recently floated his political party Makkal Neethi Maiyam, has also accused the centre and other political parties of "diverting the attention of the people from the main issue". Lawmakers from the state also protested in both houses of the parliament in the second phase of the budget session. They stormed into the wells of the houses with placards and shouting slogans on how the centre is diverting from the Cauvery water issue.