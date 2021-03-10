Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK Releases First List Of Candidates

TTV Dhinakarans AMMK released the first list of 15 candidates for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

A day after stitching an alliance with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) on Wednesday released the first list of 15 candidates for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Former MLAs P Palaniappan, M Rengasamy, G Senthamizhan, C Shanmugavelu, and NG Parthiban are among prominent candidates on the list.

On Monday, AMMK announced an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM for the Assembly elections. AIMIM will contest in three Assembly constituencies including Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri, and Sankarapuram.

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

