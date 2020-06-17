Tamil Nadu Allows Quarantine-Free Inter-State Movement For Traders, Workers

India has reported 3,43,091 cases of the highly infectious coronavirus with 9,900 deaths so far (File)

Businesses and industrial workers in Tamil Nadu can now travel to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry without having to quarantine themselves upon their return to the state, provided they come back within 48 hours, even as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the state and across the country.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, in a communication to all District Collectors and the CEO of Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA), has permitted the inter-state movement of workers and executives, engaged in industrial and other economic activity, without testing and quarantine if they return from the destination within 48 hours.

However, those travelling to and from a containment zones will need permission from the authorities of both the districts.

The TNeGA, tasked with the issuance of travel passes during the pandemic, has been asked to make arrangements for e-passes to help entrepreneurs and industrial workers make quick trips to the neighbouring states for economic activities.

Some states like Karnataka have already exempted business travellers from the rigour of quarantine.

With 46,504 positive cases of coronavirus so far and 479 deaths, Tamil Nadu has made testing mandatory for all symptomatic visitors from other states.

Unable to control the spiralling coronavirus figures, the state had declared total lockdown in Chennai and certain areas under it, including areas in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, from June 19 to 30.

India has reported 3,43,091 cases of the highly infectious coronavirus with 9,900 deaths so far.