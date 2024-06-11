Tamil Actor Vijay To Honour Class 10th, 12th Toppers Of Tamil Nadu

Actor Vijay will meet the state toppers in two batches on 28 June and 3 July in Chennai.

In an attempt to attract young and first-time voters ahead of 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls, Tamil actor Thalapathi Vijay has decided to meet and honour 10th and 12th toppers in his home state.

According to a statement, released by his newly launched party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, "Thalapathi Vijay would give certificates and cash to the toppers in the presence of their parents".

The actor will meet the state toppers in two batches on 28 June and 3 July at Sri Ramachandra Convention Centre in Chennai.

Earlier, ahead of the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls he had announced that he would make his political plunge in the upcoming 2026 assembly polls.

Vijay, who had refrained from supporting any party in the 2024 general elections, also announced that he would quit acting to make way for his active political role.

Last year, during an interaction with state toppers of class 10th and 12th, actor-turned-politician had advised students to read extensively about national leaders such as Dr BR Ambedkar, Periyar, and Kamaraj.

Nurturing political ambitions for well over a decade, Vijay has already established a series of welfare programmes through his fan clubs including free distribution of food, educational scholarship, libraries, evening tuition besides legal help.

In the past, Vijay's films have touched on sensitive political points and triggered controversy. Vijay draws huge crowds wherever he goes, and he hopes these crowds will translate into votes.

Tamil Nadu has had actors and theater personalities as Chief Ministers in the past, including Annadurai, M.G. Ramachandran, Karunanidhi, and Jayalalithaa.