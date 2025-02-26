Amid 'Hindi Imposition' Row, Tamil Actor Quits BJP, Joins Vijay's TVK

In a big political development in Tamil Nadu, actor Ranjana Natchiyaar joined fellow actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Wednesday. This comes a day after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party - which she joined eight years ago - citing dissatisfaction with its policies, including the alleged imposition of Hindi.

Ms Natchiyaar - present this morning at a TVK anniversary bash organised by Vijay at a private resort near Chennai - expressed her admiration for her new political boss, calling him "the next MGR".

The reference was the late iconic actor-politician MG Ramachandran, who was Chief Minister for a decade in the 1970s and '80s and founded the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, one of the state's two dominant political parties and currently in the opposition.

She said Vijay's blend of 'nationalism and Dravidian policies' resonated deeply with her, and made TVK the ideal platform for her political future. "Vijay is the biggest hope for Tamil Nadu."

The jump to the TVK has been seen as the first major fallout of the BJP's three-language formula push - which the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has slammed as 'Hindi imposition'. In her resignation letter Ms Natchiyaar wrote, "As a Tamil woman, I cannot accept the imposition of the three-language policy, growing hostility towards Dravidians, and neglect of Tamil Nadu's needs and aspirations."

The DMK and AIADMK, traditionally fierce rivals, have united in criticising the BJP's efforts to ensure implementation of the National Education Policy, which directs all schools to make the teaching of a third language - not necessarily Hindi, but in practice often so - compulsory.

On that topic, Ms Natchiyaar said in her letter, "Not all children are linguists... and children need not be forced to learn another language. There is no dire need."

At his meeting, TVK boss Vijay also took up arms against the education policy.

Tamil Nadu's 'Language War'

The row over a third language in schools has led to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan exchanging sharp attacks.

This was after the former accused the latter of "blackmail" when he said Rs 2,400 crore in funds from the centre would be withheld if the state did not fully implement the new education policy.

Mr Stalin, and his deputy, Udhayanidhi Stalin, however, have denounced the policy and warned the BJP-led central government their state stands ready for another 'language war'.

Mr Stalin even wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press home his point, after which Mr Pradhan hit back via an NDTV interview. He accused the DMK of creating a "false narrative" and said Tamil Nadu had, in fact, agreed to the policy before a U-turn for political reasons.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's 'Hindi imposition' pushback triggered a response from neighbouring Telangana this morning. The state's Congress government has made learning of Telugu mandatory for all schools across all boards, including the centre-administered CBSE.

