Prashant Kishor, AIADMK Angles To Tamil Superstar Vijay's Election Prep

Tamil superstar Vijay will today mark his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s first anniversary with a grand public meeting at a private resort in Mamallapuram, a beach town near Chennai. The event, being held against the backdrop of next year's state elections in Tamil Nadu, has sparked significant political interest as Vijay's party aims to position itself as a viable alternative to the Dravidian majors in the state.

Vijay, who has been fiercely critical of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, has remained silent on the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the main opposition in Tamil Nadu. His silence has fueled speculation about a possible alliance between TVK and AIADMK in the election run-up.

The actor's political plunge comes at the peak of his acting career, drawing comparisons to legendary Tamil actors-turned-politicians like MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa, who have served as Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu.

However, the journey from cinema to politics has not been easy for others in the state. Icons like Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth, and Kamal Haasan have struggled to replicate the success of MGR and Jayalalithaa, while superstar Rajinikanth chose to quit politics before even entering the fray.

Despite these challenges, Vijay's massive fan following and his promise of a "share in power" if TVK captures the power have instilled confidence among his supporters. His party has been vocal about its vision to provide an alternative to the Dravidian majors.

Recently, he has been taking on the ruling DMK on issues like law and order, governance, women's safety, and family politics. He has also slammed the BJP over its controversial "One Nation, One Poll" proposal.

Adding to the buzz surrounding the event is the likely presence of election strategist Prashant Kishor, who is believed to have agreed to assist TVK in its electoral campaign. Mr Kishor's expertise in crafting successful political strategies has been sought after by several parties across India, and his involvement with TVK could signal a significant shift in the party's approach to the upcoming elections.

While TVK has yet to forge major alliances, Vijay's silence on the AIADMK has led to widespread speculation about a potential tie-up. Political analysts suggest that such an alliance could pose a formidable challenge to the DMK, especially given Vijay's popularity and the AIADMK's existing voter base.

AIADMK is a divided house now with the expulsion of leaders like O Panneerselvam, TTV Dhinakaran, and VK Sasikala. The party faced a series of poll defeats since Jayalalithaa's death. However, it's not clear if Vijay would settle to be a junior partner in the alliance.

For now, Vijay's followers remain optimistic and confident that the TVK will make a splash in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.