Talks On To Resolve Inter-State Border Dispute: Assam Minister

Assam is in talks with neighbouring states to discuss boundary disputes. (Representational)

Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora Tuesday said that talks are going on with neighbouring states Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Mizoram to resolve inter-state boundary disputes.

"After the Chief Minister-level meeting between Assam and Meghalaya, the regional committees have been formed to address other six disputed areas. The talks will be resumed after the assembly polls in Meghalaya," Mr Bora said.

The Minister said that the talks with Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram are also going on.

The Assam Government has formed regional committees for talks with Arunachal Pradesh over the inter-state boundary issues with the neighbouring state and several rounds of talks between the Regional Committees were held in recent times.

The Regional Committee jointly visited the area for the first time after the Namsai Declaration was signed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu last year.

There are a total of 12 disputed areas along the inter-state border of Assam and Meghalaya and out of 12 disputed areas, issues six areas have been resolved and signed an agreement to resolve the 50-year-old boundary dispute between the two states in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi last year.

Both state governments formed Regional Committees to resolve the rest of the six disputed areas' problems.

Assam shares a 1,646 km long inter-state boundary with Mizoram and the border dispute between the two neighbouring states is a decade long-standing issue.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga met twice in New Delhi in November 2021 year and September 2022 to find an amicable solution to the vexed border dispute.

The Tinsukia district shares a long boundary with Arunachal Pradesh and there are 36 villages under Margherita Sub-Division that are along the Assam-Arunachal Border and around 6 villages are disputed areas at present.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)