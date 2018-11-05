Dialogue Should Not Stop: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar On Ram Temple Construction

Ordinance should be the last option, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said. (File)

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Monday said a dialogue between all parties is the best way to resolve the issue of building a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Commenting on the growing demand by some political and religious leaders to take the ordinance route to build the Ram temple, he said it should be considered as the last option.

"I reiterate dialogue should not stop. That option must always remain open to resolve this issue. All parties must be ready to find a solution through continued talks. I am always ready for that," the Art of Living founder told reporters here Monday.

He was here to attend "Dhanvantari Yagna" in Nikol area of the city.

"All the religious leaders of different faiths I have talked to, no one has told me that Ram Mandir should not be built. Everyone said that the temple should be built and we all need to find a solution for that" he said.

The spiritual guru said there are three possible ways to construct the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"One is through the Supreme Court. Another is through talks, which I feel is the best way. The ordinance route should be considered the last option. And, it is up to the government to take call on it," he added.