'Take Precautions': Scorching Heatwave Warning In East And Southern States

The heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue till Wednesday

East and south peninsular India are reeling under a severe heatwave, with daytime temperature staying above 41 degree Celsius every day, the weather office has said.

The heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue till Wednesday. The areas that saw temperatures between 41 and 45 degree Celsius are Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely over the western Himalayan region till tomorrow, and on the plains of northwest India today.

The northeast region may see heavy rain with thunderstorms from today till Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu is experiencing scorching heat and Erode district reported 44 degree Celsius last week. In many districts of the state, there is a heat wave and the weather department has warned people not to go out in the open between 12 pm and 3 pm.

Even the hill station Ooty is experiencing a heatwave with temperature touching 27.6 degree Celsius, which is 4.2 degree above normal.

Scorching heatwave gripping Odisha has disrupted daily life, with temperatures soaring to alarming levels on Saturday. The industrial town of Angul recorded a blistering 44.7 degree Celsius, while Bhubaneswar, the state capital, sweltered at 44.6 degree Celsius, marking the highest temperature this summer, weather officials said.

In Mumbai, there is a gradual increase in temperature and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued advisories. The heat wave conditions in isolated pocket in north coastal areas will extend to Mumbai.

The IMD also issued heat wave alert in Kerala's Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad. The heat wave conditions would prevail in many places in these districts today, the IMD said.

The alert was issued in the wake of extreme heat recorded in the last few days and based on predictions that the temperature would rise up to 41 degree Celsius in Palakkad, and 40 degree Celsius each in Kollam and Thrissur.

People should maintain extreme caution during such situations, the authorities have said. There are chances of people suffering sunburn and heatstroke, the statement said.