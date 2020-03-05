Take Off To India's Top Holiday Destination - Goa

Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa today has a significant footprint in Goa with 14 hotels

In the list of India's top holiday destinations, Goa continues to sit firmly on the number one spot. It remains a popular choice not just for a beach vacation, but also destination weddings, music festivals, foodie hotspots and as a monsoon getaway too.

As bustling Goa is today, five decades back it wore a drastically different look, being a secluded and unexplored coastal region.

It was only in the 70s that the concept of Goa was created, putting this Western Indian state on the global tourist map. With the launch of India's first luxury beach resort by IHCL called Taj Fort Aguada Resort, Goa, was all set to transform.

IHCL (Indian Hotels Company Limited), a Tata enterprise, is today the largest hospitality player in the country's most popular holiday destination - Goa. With more than 1500 rooms and 14 hotels under its brands - Taj, Vivanta, SeleQtions, Ginger and its experiential stay offering Stays & Trails; the group continues its pioneering leadership for over four decades.

"The historic and iconic Taj hotels in Goa have contributed much to the tourism in Goa. Having pioneered the country's first luxury beach resort - Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, in 1974, the group today has a significant footprint in the state with 14 hotels. With the recent additions of brands - Vivanta, SeleQtions, Ginger and its beautiful heritage bungalows Stays & Trails, IHCL offers world-class experiences across different market segments," said Vincent Ramos, Area Director - IHCL and General Manager - Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, Goa, which launched on March 1, 2020.

The latest addition Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, Goa adjoining Cidade de Goa, will offer the largest convention facilities in Goa with a combined inventory of 500 rooms.

The Various Taj Hotels In Goa

Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa opened its doors in 1974 and firmly established Goa as a hot new tourist destination. Soon after the captivating Goan paradise Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa came in quick succession followed by Aguada Hermitage, which was completed just in time to host the Commonwealth Heads of State Conference held in November 1983.

After a gap of over a decade, Taj set foot on the pristine beaches of South Goa with the opening of Taj Exotica Resort & Spa in Benaulim. Thereafter came a slew of hotel openings, catering to other market segments with the launch of Vivanta Panjim, Ginger in Panjim, Dona Paula and Madgaon and the highly celebrated Cidade-de Goa.

IHCL hotels in Goa are inextricably linked with the cultural fabric of Goa's rich heritage and traditions. You can discover Goa's rich heritage in its 16th century Aguada Fort or soak up the Goan spirit in the pristine beaches of the south.